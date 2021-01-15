MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Trading Down 7.1%

MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) fell 7.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $18.41 and last traded at $18.43. 763,367 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 9% from the average session volume of 697,917 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.83.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MAG. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of MAG Silver from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of MAG Silver from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of MAG Silver from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MAG Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. MAG Silver has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.23.

The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.52 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.12.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03). Equities analysts forecast that MAG Silver Corp. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sprott Inc. lifted its position in MAG Silver by 158.0% during the third quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 12,701,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,673,000 after purchasing an additional 7,777,838 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in MAG Silver during the third quarter worth about $46,627,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in MAG Silver by 8.7% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,618,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,835,000 after purchasing an additional 290,290 shares during the period. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in MAG Silver during the third quarter worth about $2,600,000. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in MAG Silver during the third quarter worth about $2,142,000. 39.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MAG Silver Company Profile

MAG Silver Corp. focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties primarily in the Americas. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico.

