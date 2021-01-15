Newborn Acquisition (NASDAQ:NBAC) Stock Price Down 7.2%

Newborn Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NBAC)’s share price traded down 7.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as $17.77 and last traded at $17.90. 621,868 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 10% from the average session volume of 689,837 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.28.
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.10.
Newborn Acquisition (NASDAQ:NBAC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter.
Newborn Acquisition Company Profile (NASDAQ:NBAC)
Newborn Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire, through a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination, one or more businesses or entities operating in Asia (excluding China) and the United States.
