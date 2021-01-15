Newborn Acquisition (NASDAQ:NBAC) Stock Price Down 7.2%

Newborn Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NBAC)’s share price traded down 7.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as $17.77 and last traded at $17.90. 621,868 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 10% from the average session volume of 689,837 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.28.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.10.

Newborn Acquisition (NASDAQ:NBAC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Newborn Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $7,236,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Newborn Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $6,116,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its stake in Newborn Acquisition by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 557,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,487,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Cowen AND Company LLC boosted its stake in Newborn Acquisition by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 186,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,860,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386 shares during the period. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Newborn Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $1,449,000. 48.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Newborn Acquisition Company Profile

Newborn Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire, through a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination, one or more businesses or entities operating in Asia (excluding China) and the United States.

