Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) Shares Down 7.4%

Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) shares were down 7.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $19.60 and last traded at $19.74. Approximately 15,343,980 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 19,490,447 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.31.

A number of analysts have commented on NKLA shares. Wedbush cut Nikola from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on Nikola in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Nikola in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Nikola from $49.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Nikola in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.43.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.45.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.19. Analysts forecast that Nikola Co. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nikola in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,198,483,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nikola by 451.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,702,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,350,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212,741 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Nikola by 4,391.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 880,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,030,000 after purchasing an additional 860,768 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Nikola by 362.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 808,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,564,000 after purchasing an additional 633,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Nikola in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,296,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.69% of the company’s stock.

Nikola Company Profile (NASDAQ:NKLA)

Nikola Corporation operates as an integrated zero emissions transportation systems provider. It designs and manufactures battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems, and hydrogen fueling station infrastructure. The company also develops electric vehicle solutions for military and outdoor recreational applications.

