Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) Shares Down 7.9%

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) traded down 7.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $29.92 and last traded at $30.43. 19,003,670 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 22% from the average session volume of 15,560,327 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.03.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Virgin Galactic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Cowen lifted their target price on Virgin Galactic from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Bank of America began coverage on Virgin Galactic in a research note on Monday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. 140166 began coverage on Virgin Galactic in a research report on Monday, September 28th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Virgin Galactic in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.75.

Get Virgin Galactic alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.45.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.07).

In related news, Director James Ryans sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.43, for a total value of $792,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 103,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,731,434.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Chamath Palihapitiya sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.71, for a total transaction of $53,420,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,092,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $216,156,978.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPCE. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Virgin Galactic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its stake in Virgin Galactic by 85.7% in the 3rd quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Virgin Galactic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Virgin Galactic by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in Virgin Galactic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000.

About Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE)

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

See Also: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Virgin Galactic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virgin Galactic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.