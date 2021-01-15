United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) Trading Down 7.7%

United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC)’s stock price dropped 7.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $8.67 and last traded at $8.78. Approximately 9,710,295 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 45% from the average daily volume of 6,719,899 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.51.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group upgraded United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.55.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.59 billion, a PE ratio of 41.81 and a beta of 0.83.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $44.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.34 billion. United Microelectronics had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 9.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in United Microelectronics by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 202,843 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 2,952 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in United Microelectronics by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 34,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 3,741 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in United Microelectronics by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 125,529 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 3,943 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United Microelectronics in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, WealthStone Inc. raised its holdings in United Microelectronics by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 35,904 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 6,560 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

United Microelectronics Company Profile (NYSE:UMC)

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Wafer Fabrication and New Business segments. It provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services.

