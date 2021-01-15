Eurazeo SE (OTCMKTS:EUZOF) Short Interest Up 48.6% in December

Eurazeo SE (OTCMKTS:EUZOF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, an increase of 48.6% from the December 15th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 55.0 days.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Eurazeo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th.

Eurazeo stock remained flat at $$66.18 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.54. Eurazeo has a twelve month low of $42.69 and a twelve month high of $72.00.

Eurazeo SE is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in growth capital, acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, and buyins of a private company, and investments in mid-market and listed public companies. The firm seeks to invest in medium-sized or large companies, SMEs, high growth companies, and real estate management and investment activities.

