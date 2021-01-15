Green Plains Partners LP (NASDAQ:GPP) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Green Plains Partners LP (NASDAQ:GPP) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, a growth of 46.6% from the December 15th total of 7,300 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 43,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in shares of Green Plains Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Green Plains Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $112,000. SNS Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Green Plains Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $617,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Green Plains Partners by 157.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 127,824 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $917,000 after buying an additional 78,242 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Green Plains Partners by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 392,049 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,744,000 after buying an additional 11,579 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.46% of the company’s stock.

GPP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Green Plains Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Green Plains Partners from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th.

Shares of GPP stock traded down $0.29 on Friday, hitting $9.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,359. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.43 and its 200-day moving average is $7.78. Green Plains Partners has a fifty-two week low of $3.47 and a fifty-two week high of $14.81. The company has a market capitalization of $226.74 million, a PE ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 0.84.

Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The transportation company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $21.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.17 million. Green Plains Partners had a net margin of 49.83% and a negative return on equity of 57.99%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Green Plains Partners will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

About Green Plains Partners

Green Plains Partners LP provides fuel storage and transportation services in the United States. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates ethanol and fuel storage facilities, terminals, transportation assets, and other related assets and businesses. The company owns or leases 32 ethanol storage facilities and approximately 49 acres of land; and 7 fuel terminals in Alabama, Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Kentucky, and Oklahoma.

