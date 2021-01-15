Infrax Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IFXY) Short Interest Up 47.4% in December

Infrax Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IFXY) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,100 shares, an increase of 47.4% from the December 15th total of 21,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 74,054,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of IFXY remained flat at $$0.00 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,835,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,137,501. Infrax Systems has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.00.
Infrax Systems Company Profile
