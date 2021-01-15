Infrax Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IFXY) Short Interest Up 47.4% in December

Infrax Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IFXY) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,100 shares, an increase of 47.4% from the December 15th total of 21,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 74,054,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of IFXY remained flat at $$0.00 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,835,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,137,501. Infrax Systems has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.00.

Get Infrax Systems alerts:

Infrax Systems Company Profile

Infrax Systems, Inc provides a series of interrelated operational management, communications, and electric power grid security related products and services that enable a unified solution for communications and applications management of the smart electric power grid. The company offers Secure Intelligent Energy Platform that offers utilities the ability to communicate with devices connected to the power grid.

See Also: Penny Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Infrax Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infrax Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.