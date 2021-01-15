Short Interest in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Rises By 45.2%

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 73,450,000 shares, an increase of 45.2% from the December 15th total of 50,570,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,770,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In related news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 589 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total transaction of $26,481.44. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $651,290.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total transaction of $128,046.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,272 shares in the company, valued at $3,249,349.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Grace Capital purchased a new stake in Intel during the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on INTC shares. Truist dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $61.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price target (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and issued a $40.00 price target (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.95.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded down $1.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.58. The company had a trading volume of 49,166,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,628,570. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $235.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.74. Intel has a 52-week low of $43.61 and a 52-week high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $18.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.26 billion. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Intel will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

