New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. Invests $207,000 in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,931 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Research & Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 225.0% during the third quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 325 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC grew its position in Starbucks by 237.4% in the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 361 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 107,764 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.43, for a total transaction of $10,607,210.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Javier G. Teruel sold 46,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.70, for a total transaction of $4,476,654.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 269,489 shares of company stock valued at $26,173,565. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SBUX. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.62.

Shares of SBUX traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $102.33. The company had a trading volume of 5,184,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,315,217. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $50.02 and a 52-week high of $107.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.45, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $102.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.62.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The coffee company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.07 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 5.56%. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.60%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

