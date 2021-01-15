Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 283 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV reduced its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,056 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 283 shares during the quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Stryker were worth $994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Davis Rea LTD. increased its stake in Stryker by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 30,763 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,558,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Stryker by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,629 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in Stryker by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,963 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. increased its stake in Stryker by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 30,022 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,357,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Breiter Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Stryker by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,492 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. 71.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SYK traded down $0.14 on Friday, hitting $241.99. 1,179,048 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,115,955. The company has a market cap of $90.94 billion, a PE ratio of 57.51, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.78. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $124.54 and a 12 month high of $247.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $238.02 and a 200-day moving average of $212.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 20.53%. Stryker’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.51%.

In related news, COO Timothy J. Scannell sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.61, for a total transaction of $1,163,050.00. Also, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 10,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.28, for a total transaction of $2,527,487.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,697 shares of company stock worth $4,168,737. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SYK. TheStreet upgraded shares of Stryker from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $234.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $243.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.92.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices that are used in various medical specialties.

