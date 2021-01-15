New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. Acquires 1,101 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 487,362 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 17.4% of New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. owned 0.08% of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares worth $29,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 78.9% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

VXUS traded down $0.96 during trading on Friday, reaching $61.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,806,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,142,056. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.79. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $36.42 and a 1 year high of $63.02.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 21st.

Recommended Story: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.