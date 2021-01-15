$609.83 Million in Sales Expected for FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) will post sales of $609.83 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for FTI Consulting’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $606.10 million and the highest is $613.56 million. FTI Consulting posted sales of $602.22 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FTI Consulting will report full year sales of $2.44 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.44 billion to $2.45 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.48 billion to $2.59 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for FTI Consulting.

Get FTI Consulting alerts:

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.18. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The firm had revenue of $622.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. FTI Consulting’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FCN. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 166.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,547 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FTI Consulting in the 2nd quarter valued at $236,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,496 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 105.2% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 53,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,171,000 after purchasing an additional 27,615 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FCN traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $114.94. 512,079 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 313,443. FTI Consulting has a 1-year low of $94.87 and a 1-year high of $144.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 23.49 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93.

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. Its Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides turnaround, restructuring, business transformation, bankruptcy, interim management, valuation and financial advisory, transaction, dispute advisory, and tax services, as well as mergers and acquisitions (M&A), and M&A integration services.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FTI Consulting (FCN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FTI Consulting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTI Consulting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.