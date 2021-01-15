iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Shares Sold by Ullmann Financial Group Inc.

Ullmann Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 33.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,423 shares during the quarter. Ullmann Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the second quarter worth $49,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the third quarter worth $72,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1,944.4% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 195.5% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the third quarter worth $87,000.

BATS:EFV traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,448,610 shares. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.10. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52-week low of $49.15 and a 52-week high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

