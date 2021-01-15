The Aarons Company Inc. (NYSE:AAN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $422.72 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that The Aarons Company Inc. (NYSE:AAN) will post $422.72 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for The Aarons’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $391.40 million to $440.40 million. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that The Aarons will report full-year sales of $1.72 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.70 billion to $1.75 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.64 billion to $1.70 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for The Aarons.

The Aarons (NYSE:AAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AAN. Bank of America began coverage on shares of The Aarons in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens cut The Aarons from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on The Aarons in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Aarons in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on The Aarons in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.09.

AAN traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.47. 668,969 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 688,657. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.66. The Aarons has a 1 year low of $16.20 and a 1 year high of $22.99.

In other The Aarons news, EVP Robert W. Kamerschen sold 2,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.71, for a total value of $156,210.61. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,987 shares in the company, valued at $2,131,324.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AAN. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in The Aarons in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of The Aarons during the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Aarons by 14.9% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in shares of The Aarons by 435.6% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Aarons by 77.9% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 4,652 shares in the last quarter.

The Aarons Company Inc provides lease-purchase solutions. It engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, home appliances, consumer electronics, and accessories through its approximately 1,400 Company-operated and franchised stores in United States Canada, and Puerto Rico, as well as its e-commerce platform.

