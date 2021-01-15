The Aarons Company Inc. (NYSE:AAN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $422.72 Million

Posted by on Jan 15th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Wall Street brokerages forecast that The Aarons Company Inc. (NYSE:AAN) will post $422.72 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for The Aarons’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $391.40 million to $440.40 million. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that The Aarons will report full-year sales of $1.72 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.70 billion to $1.75 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.64 billion to $1.70 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for The Aarons.

The Aarons (NYSE:AAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AAN. Bank of America began coverage on shares of The Aarons in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens cut The Aarons from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on The Aarons in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Aarons in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on The Aarons in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.09.

AAN traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.47. 668,969 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 688,657. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.66. The Aarons has a 1 year low of $16.20 and a 1 year high of $22.99.

In other The Aarons news, EVP Robert W. Kamerschen sold 2,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.71, for a total value of $156,210.61. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,987 shares in the company, valued at $2,131,324.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AAN. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in The Aarons in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of The Aarons during the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Aarons by 14.9% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in shares of The Aarons by 435.6% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Aarons by 77.9% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 4,652 shares in the last quarter.

The Aarons Company Profile

The Aarons Company Inc provides lease-purchase solutions. It engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, home appliances, consumer electronics, and accessories through its approximately 1,400 Company-operated and franchised stores in United States Canada, and Puerto Rico, as well as its e-commerce platform.

Featured Article: The four types of profit margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Aarons (AAN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for The Aarons (NYSE:AAN)

Receive News & Ratings for The Aarons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Aarons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.