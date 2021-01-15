Zacks: Analysts Expect Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) Will Post Earnings of $1.36 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) will report $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Advanced Energy Industries’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.32 and the highest is $1.40. Advanced Energy Industries posted earnings per share of $0.87 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 56.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries will report full-year earnings of $5.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.06 to $5.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $5.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.37 to $5.94. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Advanced Energy Industries.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The electronics maker reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.50. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 23.64% and a net margin of 7.45%. The company had revenue of $389.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 122.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $92.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson upped their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet raised Advanced Energy Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Cowen upped their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.38.

Shares of Advanced Energy Industries stock traded down $2.23 on Friday, hitting $115.47. 273,642 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 279,365. Advanced Energy Industries has a one year low of $33.38 and a one year high of $119.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $100.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.42. The company has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.59 and a beta of 1.81.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 21st.

In other news, CEO Yuval Wasserman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.73, for a total value of $423,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,764,219.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AEIS. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 95.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

