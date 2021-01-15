Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $139.93 Million

Equities analysts expect that Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) will report $139.93 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Motorcar Parts of America’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $141.70 million and the lowest is $138.10 million. Motorcar Parts of America reported sales of $127.68 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Motorcar Parts of America will report full-year sales of $554.56 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $546.09 million to $565.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $598.67 million, with estimates ranging from $595.00 million to $602.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Motorcar Parts of America.

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The auto parts company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $154.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.90 million. Motorcar Parts of America had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 0.59%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Motorcar Parts of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Motorcar Parts of America presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

In other Motorcar Parts of America news, Director Rudolph J. Borneo sold 2,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.91, for a total value of $45,395.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 529.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,769 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,488 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 343.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,012 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 3,883 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 9,151 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 2,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $168,000.

NASDAQ MPAA traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $19.98. The stock had a trading volume of 42,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,995. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.21 and a 200 day moving average of $17.99. The stock has a market cap of $380.62 million, a P/E ratio of 137.33 and a beta of 1.86. Motorcar Parts of America has a 52-week low of $10.43 and a 52-week high of $24.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.31.

About Motorcar Parts of America

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes heavy-duty truck, industrial, marine, and agricultural application replacement parts. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; brake-related products comprising brake calipers, brake boosters, and brake master cylinders; and diagnostics and other products, which consist of diagnostics systems and advanced power emulators that are used for development of electric vehicles and aerospace applications, as well as power electronic products for the development and production of electric vehicles and turbochargers.

