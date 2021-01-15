Blur (BLUR) Trading Up 1.4% Over Last 7 Days

Blur (CURRENCY:BLUR) traded down 13.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 15th. One Blur coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0191 or 0.00000051 BTC on exchanges. Blur has a total market capitalization of $121,859.61 and approximately $40,726.00 worth of Blur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Blur has traded 1.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002664 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.75 or 0.00039295 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000756 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.31 or 0.00110081 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.90 or 0.00063676 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.90 or 0.00239534 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000640 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.74 or 0.00057931 BTC.

About Blur

Blur’s total supply is 6,726,793 coins and its circulating supply is 6,366,793 coins. Blur’s official website is blur.cash

Blur Coin Trading

Blur can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blur directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blur should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blur using one of the exchanges listed above.

