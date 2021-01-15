BonusCloud (BXC) Price Hits $0.0002 on Exchanges

BonusCloud (CURRENCY:BXC) traded up 5.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. BonusCloud has a total market capitalization of $758,595.23 and approximately $27,294.00 worth of BonusCloud was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, BonusCloud has traded up 17.2% against the US dollar. One BonusCloud coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 24.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.98 or 0.00059111 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.39 or 0.00452880 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00005482 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.39 or 0.00041393 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,530.71 or 0.04116883 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002691 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002690 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00012873 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded up 34.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00016287 BTC.

BonusCloud Profile



BonusCloud's official website is bonuscloud.io. BonusCloud's official message board is medium.com/@bonuscloud.