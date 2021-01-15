Donald L. Hagan LLC Lowers Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Donald L. Hagan LLC cut its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,417 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,438 shares during the period. Donald L. Hagan LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Price Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 153.0% in the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 587 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Oracle by 74.5% during the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 698 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 33.3% in the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 800 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ORCL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 18th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Oracle from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oracle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.68.

In related news, CAO W Corey West sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $13,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 309,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,127,055. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.91, for a total transaction of $1,522,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,276,795.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 325,000 shares of company stock valued at $20,685,750 over the last quarter. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE ORCL traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $61.93. 217,854 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,741,789. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.79. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $39.71 and a 12-month high of $66.20.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.78 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 85.71%. Oracle’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 7th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 6th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.75%.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

