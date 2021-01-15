Pelangio Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:PGXPF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Pelangio Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:PGXPF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decrease of 58.1% from the December 15th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Shares of PGXPF stock remained flat at $$0.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.12 and its 200-day moving average is $0.15. Pelangio Exploration has a fifty-two week low of $0.08 and a fifty-two week high of $0.20. The firm has a market cap of $9.87 million, a PE ratio of -3.52 and a beta of -0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Pelangio Exploration (OTCMKTS:PGXPF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 25th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

Pelangio Exploration Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds interests in various gold properties in Canada and Ghana. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

