Short Interest in Ontex Group NV (OTCMKTS:ONXXF) Decreases By 42.9%

Ontex Group NV (OTCMKTS:ONXXF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a decrease of 42.9% from the December 15th total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ONXXF shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Ontex Group in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Ontex Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ontex Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of ONXXF remained flat at $$11.50 during mid-day trading on Friday. Ontex Group has a 12-month low of $11.50 and a 12-month high of $11.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.55.

Ontex Group NV manufactures and sells personal hygiene solutions for baby, feminine, and adult care in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It offers baby care products, such as baby diapers and pants, and wet wipes; feminine care products, including sanitary towels, panty liners, and tampons; and adult incontinence products comprising adult pants and diapers, incontinence towels, and bed protection products.

