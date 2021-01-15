Kering SA (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) Short Interest Down 57.4% in December

Kering SA (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) saw a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,500 shares, a decline of 57.4% from the December 15th total of 31,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 248,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PPRUY. UBS Group cut shares of Kering from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kering from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kering in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kering in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Kering in a research note on Monday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Kering presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

Shares of Kering stock traded down $1.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $67.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,732. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $70.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.30. Kering has a one year low of $36.62 and a one year high of $74.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $85.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 0.72.

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; jewelry and watches; and T-shirts, sweatshirts, polo shirts, etc., as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

