CNS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNSP) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

CNS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNSP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $2.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 4.17% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “CNS Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a pre-clinical stage biotechnology company specializing in the development of novel treatments for brain tumors. The company’s lead drug includes Berubicin, for the treatment of Glioblastoma Multiforme and potentially for other CNS malignancies. CNS Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Houston, United States. “

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut CNS Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th.

Shares of CNSP traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.92. The stock had a trading volume of 2,600,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,224,416. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.00. CNS Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.26 and a 12 month high of $5.62. The company has a market capitalization of $34.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.86 and a beta of 2.47.

CNS Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of anti-cancer drug candidates for primary and metastatic cancers of the brain and central nervous system. The company's lead drug candidate is Berubicin, which completed Phase I clinical trial that is used for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme.

