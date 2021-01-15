Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Acquired by Moneywise Inc.

Moneywise Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 148 shares during the quarter. Moneywise Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $370,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VNQ. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 72,116.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,233,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $803,605,000 after buying an additional 10,218,923 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.6% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,489,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $986,163,000 after purchasing an additional 884,463 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,340,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $500,662,000 after purchasing an additional 669,303 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 742.0% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 638,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,380,000 after purchasing an additional 562,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 3,667.8% in the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 417,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,222,000 after purchasing an additional 406,609 shares during the last quarter.

VNQ traded up $0.96 on Friday, reaching $84.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,939,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,901,823. Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $55.58 and a 1 year high of $99.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $84.35 and its 200 day moving average is $81.69.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

