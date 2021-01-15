Zacks Investment Research Lowers Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) to Hold

Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Centrica is a top thirty FTSE100 company with growing energy businesses in the UK, North America and Europe. They secure and supply gas and electricity for millions of homes and businesses and offer a distinctive range of home energy solutions and low-carbon products and services. “

CPYYY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Centrica in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Centrica from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Centrica from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Centrica in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Centrica has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.00.

Shares of CPYYY traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.70. The company had a trading volume of 4,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,873. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. Centrica has a 1-year low of $1.48 and a 1-year high of $4.95. The stock has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 7.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.42.

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Norway, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Centrica Consumer, Centrica Business, and Upstream segments. It supplies gas and electricity to residential customers, as well as offers energy-related services; and generates power from combined cycle gas turbines and nuclear assets.

