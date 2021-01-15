ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Stock Price Down 5.7%

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) shares were down 5.7% on Friday . The company traded as low as $44.53 and last traded at $45.12. Approximately 29,994,238 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 131% from the average daily volume of 12,966,964 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.87.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on COP shares. Truist lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $28.62 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a $54.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. ConocoPhillips has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.28.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.17 and its 200-day moving average is $37.93. The firm has a market cap of $48.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.93, a P/E/G ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.38.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The energy producer reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. On average, analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 22,590 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 15,983 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,671 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 12,090 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. 72.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile (NYSE:COP)

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe and North Africa; Asia Pacific and Middle East; Other International; and Corporate & Other.

