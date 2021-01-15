Leelyn Smith LLC Has $162,000 Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Leelyn Smith LLC trimmed its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 17.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 225 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 48 shares during the quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BLK. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in BlackRock in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in BlackRock in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock by 125.0% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 63 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 73 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

In other BlackRock news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $669.79, for a total value of $468,183.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $698.71, for a total value of $202,625.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,018 shares of company stock valued at $3,209,898 over the last ninety days. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of BLK traded down $15.74 on Friday, reaching $727.76. 1,153,303 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 801,982. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $110.99 billion, a PE ratio of 24.13, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $716.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $626.02. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $323.98 and a 52-week high of $788.00.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $10.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.14 by $1.04. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 29.83%. BlackRock’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $8.34 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 32.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th were given a dividend of $3.63 per share. This represents a $14.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 50.98%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on BlackRock from $700.00 to $805.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $733.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on BlackRock from $709.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup upped their price target on BlackRock from $690.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on BlackRock from $835.00 to $838.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $709.08.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

