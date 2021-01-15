Leelyn Smith LLC Raises Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Leelyn Smith LLC increased its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 15.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 353 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 1,402.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,127,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $128,533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,277 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new position in shares of Booking in the third quarter worth $257,844,000. Sanders Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking in the third quarter worth $218,549,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 13.7% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 568,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $971,770,000 after acquiring an additional 68,627 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 133.8% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 119,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $205,006,000 after acquiring an additional 68,600 shares during the period. 91.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Booking in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $2,029.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Booking from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $2,050.00 to $2,250.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on Booking from $1,960.00 to $2,290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Booking from $1,950.00 to $1,840.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Booking from $2,250.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,914.07.

Booking stock traded down $63.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2,119.23. 315,149 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 309,525. The firm has a market cap of $86.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.83, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2,137.25 and a 200 day moving average of $1,870.18. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,107.29 and a 12 month high of $2,290.03.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $12.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.98 by ($3.71). The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 15.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $45.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

