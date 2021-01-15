Leelyn Smith LLC Increases Holdings in First Trust Chindia ETF (NYSEARCA:FNI)

Leelyn Smith LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Chindia ETF (NYSEARCA:FNI) by 130.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,817 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,379 shares during the quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC owned about 0.32% of First Trust Chindia ETF worth $874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Chindia ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $238,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in First Trust Chindia ETF by 159.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 19,406 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Chindia ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Chindia ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $419,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in First Trust Chindia ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000.

Get First Trust Chindia ETF alerts:

Shares of FNI stock traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $62.60. 18,844 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,054. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.31. First Trust Chindia ETF has a 1 year low of $27.58 and a 1 year high of $63.95.

First Trust ISE ChIndia Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE ChIndia Index (the Index). The Index is a non-market capitalization weighted portfolio of 50 American depositary receipts (ADRs), American depositary shares (ADS) and/or stocks selected from a universe of all listed ADRs, ADSs, and/or stocks of companies from China and India trading on a United States exchange.

Further Reading: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Chindia ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Chindia ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.