Torchlight Energy Resources (NASDAQ:TRCH) Stock Price Down 6.8%

Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRCH) shares fell 6.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.30 and last traded at $1.37. 7,972,414 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 12,059,161 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.47.

The stock has a market capitalization of $136.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.95 and a beta of 2.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.68 and its 200-day moving average is $0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09.

In related news, Director Greg Mccabe purchased 1,630,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.46 per share, with a total value of $749,999.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,894,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,471,593.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 17.49% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Torchlight Energy Resources stock. AMG National Trust Bank grew its holdings in shares of Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRCH) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,399,855 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank owned 1.41% of Torchlight Energy Resources worth $364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 6.15% of the company’s stock.

About Torchlight Energy Resources (NASDAQ:TRCH)

Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, and/or development of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, it had interests in four oil and gas projects, including the Orogrande project in Hudspeth County, Texas; Hazel project in Sterling, Tom Green, and Irion Counties, Texas; Winkler project in Winkler County, Texas; and Hunton wells in partnership with Husky Ventures in central Oklahoma.

