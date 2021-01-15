Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) Trading Down 6.4%

Shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) fell 6.4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $5.17 and last traded at $5.37. 2,272,014 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 9% from the average session volume of 2,080,511 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.74.

Several research firms have weighed in on XERS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xeris Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.40.

The company has a current ratio of 6.86, a quick ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $263.00 million, a P/E ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.54.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $9.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 million. Xeris Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 435.27% and a negative net margin of 2,037.97%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Steven Prestrelski sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.72, for a total transaction of $57,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 416,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,384,233.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 124.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 8,604 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 281.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 8,181 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 2,010 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

About Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS)

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ready-to-use injectable and infusible drug formulations. Its proprietary XeriSol and XeriJect formulation technology platforms allow for the subcutaneous and intramuscular delivery of highly-concentrated, ready-to-use formulations of peptides, small molecules, and proteins using commercially available syringes, auto-injectors, multi-dose pens, and infusion pumps.

