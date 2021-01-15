Diginex (NASDAQ:EQOS) Trading Down 6.2%

Diginex Limited (NASDAQ:EQOS) shares were down 6.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $18.00 and last traded at $18.00. Approximately 776,121 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 2,272,102 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.19.

The company has a market cap of $570.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -163.64 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.96.

Diginex Company Profile (NASDAQ:EQOS)

Diginex Limited, a digital asset financial services and advisory company, provides products, architecture, and infrastructure for the financial markets in the areas of digital asset ecosystem in Singapore and internationally. The company operates EQUOS, a cryptocurrency exchange for the professional and individual investors; an over-the-counter trading platform; Digivault, a hot and cold custodian platform for the custody of digital assets for institutional investors; and Diginex Access, a front-to-back integrated trading platform that provides trading and portfolio management solutions to institutional and professional retail clients.

