Transocean (NYSE:RIG) Stock Price Down 6%

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) shares fell 6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.13 and last traded at $3.28. 31,142,605 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 39,764,520 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.49.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RIG. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Transocean from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Transocean in a report on Friday, December 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Transocean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Transocean has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.08.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 2.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.39 and its 200 day moving average is $1.64.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $773.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $782.99 million. Transocean had a negative net margin of 54.06% and a negative return on equity of 5.92%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.38) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Transocean by 13.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,570,950 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $12,025,000 after acquiring an additional 802,264 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Transocean by 149.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 191,631 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 114,766 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Transocean by 11.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 358,249 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 35,517 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Transocean by 20.4% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,019 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 6,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Transocean by 99.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 293,464 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 146,287 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Transocean Company Profile (NYSE:RIG)

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. The company primarily offers drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews; and ultra-deepwater and harsh environment drilling services. As of February 12, 2020, it owned or had partial ownership interests in and operated a fleet of 45 mobile offshore drilling units that consist of 28 ultra-deepwater floaters, 14 harsh environment floaters, and 3 midwater floaters.

