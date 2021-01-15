Transocean (NYSE:RIG) Stock Price Down 6%

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) shares fell 6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.13 and last traded at $3.28. 31,142,605 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 39,764,520 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.49.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RIG. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Transocean from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Transocean in a report on Friday, December 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Transocean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Transocean has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.08.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 2.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.39 and its 200 day moving average is $1.64.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Transocean by 13.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,570,950 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $12,025,000 after acquiring an additional 802,264 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Transocean by 149.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 191,631 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 114,766 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Transocean by 11.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 358,249 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 35,517 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Transocean by 20.4% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,019 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 6,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Transocean by 99.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 293,464 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 146,287 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.71% of the company’s stock.
Transocean Company Profile (NYSE:RIG)
Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. The company primarily offers drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews; and ultra-deepwater and harsh environment drilling services. As of February 12, 2020, it owned or had partial ownership interests in and operated a fleet of 45 mobile offshore drilling units that consist of 28 ultra-deepwater floaters, 14 harsh environment floaters, and 3 midwater floaters.
Featured Article: Portfolio Manager
Receive News & Ratings for Transocean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transocean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.