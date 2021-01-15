Nippon Sheet Glass Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:NPSGY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Nippon Sheet Glass Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:NPSGY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 60.0% from the December 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.
Shares of Nippon Sheet Glass stock remained flat at $$4.40 during trading hours on Friday. Nippon Sheet Glass has a 12 month low of $2.67 and a 12 month high of $5.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.92.
Nippon Sheet Glass Company Profile
