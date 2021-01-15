Nippon Sheet Glass Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:NPSGY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Nippon Sheet Glass Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:NPSGY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 60.0% from the December 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Shares of Nippon Sheet Glass stock remained flat at $$4.40 during trading hours on Friday. Nippon Sheet Glass has a 12 month low of $2.67 and a 12 month high of $5.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.92.

Nippon Sheet Glass Company Profile

Nippon Sheet Glass Company, Limited manufactures and sells glass and glazing products worldwide. The company operates through Architectural, Automotive, Technical Glass, and Other segments. It offers architectural products, including solar control, thermal insulation, fire Protection, noise control, safety/security, self-cleaning, decoration, and solar energy glasses; glass systems; and low-iron float, very thin float, curved glass, and switchable glasses under the Pilkington brand.

