Neo Lithium Corp. (OTCMKTS:NTTHF) Short Interest Update

Neo Lithium Corp. (OTCMKTS:NTTHF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,100 shares, a drop of 56.8% from the December 15th total of 53,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 388,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Neo Lithium from $2.75 to $3.40 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th.

NTTHF remained flat at $$2.29 on Friday. 557,085 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 689,743. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.38 and a 200 day moving average of $0.81. Neo Lithium has a 1-year low of $0.21 and a 1-year high of $2.31.

Neo Lithium Corp. engages in the exploration and development of resource properties. It explores for lithium deposits. The company holds interests in the Tres Quebradas project located in the southern end of the lithium triangle in the Puna Plateau in northern Argentina. Neo Lithium Corp. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

