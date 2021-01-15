Ocado Group plc (OTCMKTS:OCDDY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Ocado Group plc (OTCMKTS:OCDDY) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, an increase of 45.0% from the December 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OCDDY traded down $2.78 on Friday, hitting $69.60. The company had a trading volume of 15,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,103. The company has a market cap of $26.03 billion, a PE ratio of -95.24 and a beta of 1.94. Ocado Group has a 12-month low of $26.09 and a 12-month high of $75.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.18.

Get Ocado Group alerts:

About Ocado Group

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ocado Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. It sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com; and operates Fetch, a pet store, as well as Sizzle, a kitchen and dining store.

See Also: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Ocado Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocado Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.