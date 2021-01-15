Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:GENE) Stock Price Down 5.9%

Genetic Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:GENE) dropped 5.9% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $4.12 and last traded at $4.17. Approximately 860,510 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 1,347,821 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.43.

The company has a quick ratio of 10.81, a current ratio of 10.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.54.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GENE. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in Genetic Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Genetic Technologies by 35.4% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 23,954 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 6,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Genetic Technologies by 109.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,447 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 5,450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Genetic Technologies Limited, a molecular diagnostics company, provides predictive testing and assessment tools to help physicians manage women's health in Australia and the United States. The company's lead product is the BREVAGenplus, a clinically validated risk assessment test for non-hereditary breast cancer.

