Tael (WABI) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $775,262.00

Tael (CURRENCY:WABI) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. One Tael coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0621 or 0.00000439 BTC on popular exchanges including $18.11, $45.75, $4.92 and $6.32. Tael has a market capitalization of $5.54 million and $775,262.00 worth of Tael was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Tael has traded 24.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Tael alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 25% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.23 or 0.00059724 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.76 or 0.00453431 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00005460 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.46 or 0.00041545 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,519.11 or 0.04081585 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002689 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002687 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00012808 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded up 35.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00016283 BTC.

About Tael

Tael (CRYPTO:WABI) is a coin. It launched on December 9th, 2017. Tael’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 89,199,999 coins. Tael’s official Twitter account is @wabiico and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Tael is https://reddit.com/r/WabiToken

According to CryptoCompare, “WABI is a digital token used in the WABI ecosystem of verifiable safe consumer products. Consumer goods inside the ecosystem are secured from counterfeit attempts through banking-level, tamper-proof NFC smart-labels, which are linked to their digital representations on the blockchain. Consumers touch the label with their smartphones to verify a product’s authenticity, discover the product’s journey along the supply chain and are rewarded for their purchases with the WABI token. WABI is used as a payment method across the WABI ecosystem and its partners, with tens of thousands of mainstream users throughout China. “

Buying and Selling Tael

Tael can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $45.75, $7.20, $18.11, $13.96, $10.00, $34.91, $6.32, $24.72, $4.92, $119.16, $62.56 and $5.22. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tael directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tael should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tael using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tael Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tael and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.