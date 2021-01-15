Redd (RDD) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $498,877.00

Redd (CURRENCY:RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 15th. Redd has a market capitalization of $30.62 million and approximately $498,877.00 worth of Redd was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Redd has traded up 14.2% against the US dollar. One Redd coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,163.43 or 0.99851974 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 27.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.21 or 0.00022068 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002276 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002681 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00011287 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000176 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.52 or 0.00039025 BTC.

Redd Coin Profile

Redd (CRYPTO:RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 2nd, 2014. Redd’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. Redd’s official website is www.reddcoin.com . Redd’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org . Redd’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Redd directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Redd should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Redd using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

