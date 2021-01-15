Analysts Anticipate American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) to Post $0.98 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) will report $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for American Equity Investment Life’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.01 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.92. American Equity Investment Life posted earnings per share of $1.37 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Equity Investment Life will report full-year earnings of $4.64 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.60 to $4.68. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $4.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover American Equity Investment Life.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $798.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $611.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AEL shares. B. Riley upgraded American Equity Investment Life from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $36.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on American Equity Investment Life in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Raymond James upgraded American Equity Investment Life from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $25.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Shares of NYSE:AEL traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.50. 710,903 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,002,146. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. American Equity Investment Life has a 52-week low of $9.07 and a 52-week high of $34.25.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AEL. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 104.4% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in American Equity Investment Life by 1,848.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 7,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its position in American Equity Investment Life by 330.7% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 6,935 shares in the last quarter. 96.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products and services in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities, as well as life insurance products. It markets its products through independent agents, including national marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

