Chromia Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $2.78 Million (CHR)

Chromia (CURRENCY:CHR) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. One Chromia coin can now be purchased for $0.0247 or 0.00000066 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Chromia has traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Chromia has a total market cap of $10.62 million and approximately $2.78 million worth of Chromia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 25% against the dollar and now trades at $22.23 or 0.00059724 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $168.76 or 0.00453431 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00005460 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.46 or 0.00041545 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,519.11 or 0.04081585 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002689 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002687 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00012808 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded up 35.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00016283 BTC.

Chromia Coin Profile

Chromia is a coin. Its genesis date was May 27th, 2019. Chromia’s total supply is 471,970,667 coins and its circulating supply is 429,652,097 coins. Chromia’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . Chromia’s official website is chromia.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Chromia (by ChromaWay) is a new blockchain platform for decentralized applications, conceived in response to the shortcomings of existing platforms and designed to enable a new generation of dapps to scale beyond what is currently possible. Chromia is both a blockchain and a relational database. This means that decentralized applications (dapps) can be written in a way that is familiar to developers all over the world, whether they work on large enterprise applications, games, or smaller projects. “

Buying and Selling Chromia

Chromia can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chromia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chromia should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chromia using one of the exchanges listed above.

