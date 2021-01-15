Zacks: Brokerages Expect Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) to Announce $0.09 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) will report earnings of $0.09 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Liquidity Services’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.08 and the highest is $0.09. Liquidity Services posted earnings per share of ($0.12) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 175%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Liquidity Services will report full-year earnings of $0.34 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.38. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Liquidity Services.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 7th. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $55.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.48 million. Liquidity Services had a positive return on equity of 2.17% and a negative net margin of 1.83%.

LQDT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Liquidity Services from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Liquidity Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, December 12th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services by 360.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 5,326 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Liquidity Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $90,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Liquidity Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services by 81.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 15,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 6,950 shares in the last quarter. 61.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LQDT traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.01. 239,727 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 296,285. Liquidity Services has a one year low of $3.01 and a one year high of $19.48. The company has a market capitalization of $615.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -163.73 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.35.

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplace that enable buyers and sellers to transact in an automated environment. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; govdeals.com provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets, as well as offers asset sales and marketing services; and AllSurplus.com, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of legacy marketplaces in a single destination, as well as also serves as heavy equipment vertical.

