Arbor Investment Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Arbor Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBK) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 32,623.9% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 15,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,235,000 after purchasing an additional 15,007 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 13,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,733,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,840,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 34,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,357,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBK traded down $3.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $281.33. The stock had a trading volume of 283,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,188. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $123.28 and a 52 week high of $286.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $263.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $229.52.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

