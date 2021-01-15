Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Bought by Leelyn Smith LLC

Leelyn Smith LLC raised its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,092 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Applied Materials makes up approximately 1.3% of Leelyn Smith LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Leelyn Smith LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $4,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMAT. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the second quarter valued at approximately $13,213,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the second quarter worth $468,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 45.8% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 45,011 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,692,000 after buying an additional 14,146 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the second quarter worth $1,971,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 7.4% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,200,741 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $72,584,000 after buying an additional 83,056 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total transaction of $69,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Applied Materials stock traded down $2.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $103.14. The stock had a trading volume of 8,215,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,459,298. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $88.61 and its 200 day moving average is $69.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.31 billion, a PE ratio of 26.31, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.48. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.64 and a twelve month high of $106.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.60 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The company’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.10%.

Several research firms have recently commented on AMAT. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $83.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.46.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

