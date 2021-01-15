Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VT) Shares Acquired by Arbor Investment Advisors LLC

Arbor Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VT) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 1.3% of Arbor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $5,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.8% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,988,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $160,352,000 after purchasing an additional 14,942 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 698,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,291,000 after acquiring an additional 165,029 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 586,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,310,000 after purchasing an additional 3,710 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 530,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,798,000 after purchasing an additional 4,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 383,484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,814,000 after purchasing an additional 5,172 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VT traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $94.28. 1,439,513 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,164,679. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.12. Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $53.70 and a 52-week high of $95.75.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

