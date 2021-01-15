Arbor Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 11,117 Shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Arbor Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) by 126.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,932 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,117 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF comprises about 0.3% of Arbor Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF worth $1,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DSI. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 405.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 32.8% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after buying an additional 5,319 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF stock traded down $0.32 on Friday, hitting $71.78. The company had a trading volume of 337,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,895. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a twelve month low of $41.49 and a twelve month high of $73.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $86.19 and a 200-day moving average of $117.75.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

