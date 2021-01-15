First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) Shares Acquired by Holloway Wealth Management LLC

Holloway Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) by 21.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 158,542 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,274 shares during the period. Holloway Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $3,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 102,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after acquiring an additional 2,203 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group raised its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 813,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,476,000 after acquiring an additional 12,851 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 101,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,052,000 after acquiring an additional 8,730 shares during the last quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 53,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 3,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 104,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after acquiring an additional 25,889 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FPE remained flat at $$20.26 during trading on Friday. 1,262,015 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,878,852. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a one year low of $10.40 and a one year high of $20.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.16 and a 200-day moving average of $19.46.

