Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO) is Leelyn Smith LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO) by 9,708.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 258,345 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 255,711 shares during the period. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF makes up 4.8% of Leelyn Smith LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Leelyn Smith LLC owned 2.55% of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF worth $14,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Bank boosted its position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 348.5% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. McAdam LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $226,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $251,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 6,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter.

GTO traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $57.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 230,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,993. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.99 and its 200 day moving average is $57.98. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $48.29 and a 1 year high of $61.57.

