Arbor Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Arbor Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,318 shares during the period. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Windacre Partnership LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the third quarter worth $153,445,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 34.8% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 18,439,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $433,519,000 after acquiring an additional 4,760,961 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 810.8% during the third quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 3,648,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,785,000 after acquiring an additional 3,248,260 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 130.7% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 4,723,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,047,000 after acquiring an additional 2,675,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MFN Partners Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the third quarter worth about $56,424,000. 67.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:WFC traded down $2.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,590,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,105,348. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $20.76 and a fifty-two week high of $49.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $132.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.19 and a 200-day moving average of $25.84.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.03). Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 3.72%. The business had revenue of $18.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on WFC shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley raised Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.06.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

